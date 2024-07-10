Philadelphia area under excessive heat warning, could feel like up to 108 in the city today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are under a NEXT Weather Alert for dangerous heat on Wednesday. An excessive heat warning is in effect through this evening for much of the area, including Philadelphia.

Actual temperatures will climb to 94 degrees, though our heat index (feels-like temperature) will likely exceed 105 degrees. It could feel like up to 108 in the city and up to 106 in the surrounding suburbs. Comparatively, Tuesday's high was 95 degrees with a feels-like temperature maxing out at 105 degrees.

A heat warning, which is issued for areas that'll have feels-like temperatures up to 105 degrees, remains in effect for southern Delaware and Atlantic, Cumberland and Salem counties in South Jersey.

Excessive heat warning and heat warning for July 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Because of the cumulative effect of warm nights and hot days it is important to stay hydrated and stay cool. Don't forget the pets, they need shade or an indoor space with cool water.

Marginal risk for severe weather tonight

Southeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley are also under a marginal risk for severe weather, or level 1 of 5, for Wednesday night. Scattered storms will develop in the late evening and through the overnight hours as a cold front stalls across the area.

Moisture from Beryl, which as of Wednesday morning is considered a post-tropical remnant low and no longer a depression, could also dip into the region and bring the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and a damaging wind gust overnight. There is a tornado threat farther north and west near the Poconos.

The system will have weakened by the time it reaches the city around midnight to 1 a.m.

Marginal risk for severe weather in southeastern Pennsylvania CBS Philadelphia

Much of Thursday will be dry with only isolated showers or storms. By Thursday night and Friday, another round of showers and thunderstorms will cross the area bringing the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding. The showers and storms may linger into Saturday morning before ending.

Friday will be our only day of relief from the heat, with highs in the low 80s. By Saturday and Sunday we rebound back to the 90s and early next week, high temperatures could again approach the upper 90s.

Philadelphia racking up 90-degree days

Philadelphia averages 30 90-degree days each year. So far in 2024 we've already had 17 90 degree days, and most of our hot season is still ahead of us. In 2023 there were 24 90-degree days. This is also our 8th consecutive month of above average temperatures.

If you're headed to the Phillies game Wednesday, plan on temperatures in the low 90s with a feels-like temperature close to 100 around the 7:05 p.m. gametime. Stay hydrated and take advantage of any shade. It will be even hotter on the field at Citizens Bank Park where the feels-like temperature may exceed 110.

Phillies game forecast CBS Philadelphia

Stay with the NEXT Weather team for the latest updates on the heat, the remnants of Beryl, and any storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 94, NEXT Weather Alert

Thursday: High of 90, low of 75, sunny and less humid

Friday: High of 82, low of 73, showers and storms

Saturday: High of 91, low of 73, AM showers

Sunday: High of 93, low of 73, sunny and hot

Monday: High of 95, low of 75, scorching

Tuesday: High of 97, low of 76, extreme heat

