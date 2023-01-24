Watch CBS News
SWAT team responds to shooting in Tacony, Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  A SWAT team was at the scene in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night after a woman was shot while sitting in a car.

Police say it happened just before midnight on the 6700 block of Marsden Street, near Torresdale Avenue.

According to investigators, someone fired multiple shots from inside of a home on that block out onto the street.

That victim is in stable condition.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood captured video and audio of the shooting, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

"Police and detectives did listen and you can clearly hear over 30 shots being fired, and you can see muzzle flash coming from inside of that property," Small said.

Detectives are working to get a warrant to search the home where the gunshots were allegedly fired. 

