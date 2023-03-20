Explosion heard after Wynnewood home catches fire

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion was heard following a house fire in Montgomery County on Monday.

Flames broke out at a home on the 600 block of Sussex Road in Wynnewood, just before noon.

Crews say heavy flames were coming from the home. An officer on scene reported hearing an explosion shortly after arriving.

At least one person has been taken to a local hospital.

No word yet on their injuries or how this fire started.