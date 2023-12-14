Police investigating "suspicious death" after man's body found in shopping cart in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Detectives are investigating what led up to a man's death after his body was found in a shopping cart in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Philadelphia Police said officers from the 24th District responded to the 900 block of East Westmoreland Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, where they located the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, inside the cart along the sidewalk.

Police are treating the case as a suspicious death investigation, due to the condition of the victim and a blood trail found at the scene that led to an abandoned property.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the man's cause of death.

Investigators said early Thursday morning they hope private surveillance cameras in the the area and real-time intersection cameras will help determine what happened to the victim.