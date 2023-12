Man's body found in shopping cart in Kensington, police investigating death as "suspicious" Detectives are investigating what led up to a man's death after his body was found in a shopping cart in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood late Dec. 13. Philadelphia Police said officers responded to the 900 block of East Westmoreland Street just after 11:30 p.m. where they located the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, inside the cart.