State police search for suspect connected to Media shooting

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting in Media on Monday morning. It happened at a house in the Franklin Station community off Route 1 around 12:30 a.m.

PA State Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted homicide in Media, an armed robbery in West Goshen Twp. and a separate armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia - all happened this morning https://t.co/0yrv6omSHe @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/EZi7RxPRdV — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 5, 2022

A man and woman were shot inside a townhouse, police say. The incident happened just a 10-minute walk from the state police's Media station.

A man and a woman were shot inside a townhouse in Media. We’re trying to gather additional details this morning @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/jLCwTU5EIl — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) December 5, 2022

Crime scene techs were out all morning looking for clues to what happened.

Several officers went into and out of the house while the entire block of new townhomes was roped off by crime scene tape.

A homeowner CBS3 spoke to says he was stunned something like this would happen to his neighbors.

"They're a really nice couple. We always talk to each other, and we always, every day, we talk," Seshu Gavarea, a neighbor, said. "Sometimes I go to their house. We talk. We have get-together parties, too, but they're very nice people, though. I don't know what happened. We're trying to figure out what happened. We are waiting on more information, too"

The suspect is also wanted for an armed robbery Monday morning in West Goshen Township and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.

If you recognize this man, you're asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.