Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs unveil 2025 Super Bowl jerseys

The rematch is set, and now the jerseys are squared. The Philadelphia Eagles will wear midnight green, while the Kansas City Chiefs will wear white uniforms in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

The city of Philadelphia announced the Eagles' jersey selection on social media Tuesday.

"Our @philadelphiaeagles will wear their midnight green jerseys for Super Bowl LIX in @cityofnola on Sunday, February 9," the city wrote in an Instagram caption.

The jerseys feature a Super Bowl LIX patch.

According to CBS Sports, the teams that wore white have won 16-4 in the last 20 Super Bowls and about 64% of all Super Bowls.

Super Bowl LIX will be the Eagles' fifth Super Bowl and fourth time wearing midnight green. The Birds wore midnight green in 2018, the only Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Why do the Eagles get to pick what jerseys they wear?

For the second time in three years, the Eagles and Chiefs will face each other in the Super Bowl. And for the second time in three years, the Eagles will wear their midnight green home jerseys in the big game. The Chiefs will wear their away white and red jerseys.

Here's why.

The Eagles are the designated home team because Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome, home of the NFC's New Orleans Saints. For the same reason, Super Bowl LVII, held in Arizona, was also a home game for the Birds.

Can I buy a Super Bowl LIX Eagles jersey?

Yes, the Eagles' Super Bowl 59 jerseys are available to buy online. The team is selling jerseys in midnight green, black, and white with the patch.