Mild, sunny Valentine's Day in Philadelphia area ahead of wintry mix Sunday. Here's the forecast.

Grab the sunglasses again and enjoy a day with your sweetie free of anything significant from Mother Nature.

High pressure will treat us to a bright, sunny day. Temperatures will be near our average of 44 so a seasonably mild afternoon. Light jackets should be good, but heavier coat for the morning.

NEXT big changes

On Sunday skies turn cloudy as a large storm system slides past to our south. Scattered rain showers will mix with snow in the later afternoon.

By late evening and overnight the temperatures will drop to the low and mid 30's with rain changing to wet snow in places.

Very cold air to the north will not fully phase with the storm and temperatures remain too warm for much accumulation but a coating to a few inches of slushy snow is possible.

By Monday morning, the storm will be long gone and any slushy snow that did fall will melt quickly as temperatures are expected to rise into the 40's. However, there are significant differences in the forecast models with the most aggressive wanting to dump more snow than that.

While that scenario is unlikely, the NEXT Weather Team is closely monitoring.

The second big change is temperatures in the low 50's by Tuesday and likely for the remainder of next week. In fact, the extended outlook keeps us above freezing during the day for the next 7-10 days.

We'll be tracking more rain chances by Wednesday and Thursday, thus melting even more snow.

Sick of Winter? well, meteorological Spring is on March 1 and the astronomical Spring is on March 20th.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday/Valentine's Day: Sun and clouds mix. High 45, low 24.

Sunday: Evening rain or snow. High 42, low 30.

Monday/Presidents Day: Mostly sunny. High 44, low 32.

Tuesday: Finally warmer. High 52, Low 33.

Wednesday: Chance rain. High 50, low 39.

Thursday: Chance rain. High 48, low 38.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 46, low 37.

