Sunny, comfortable summer weather on tap across Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Our mid-summer delightful break begins today with dry air, light northerly breezes and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday is the day to grab the sunglasses and water gear and head to the pools, parks and/or beaches. Sunscreen is a must, as are sunglasses but no weather worries to deal with.

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NEXT big weather changes

Our next big change is a great one.

The humidity goes below "humid" (dewpoint less than 60 degrees) overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning and stays in the comfortable zone through Friday.

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By the weekend, it will be up just a tad, but for this time of year it will be relatively dry air, a wonderful weekend to head to the beaches, pools and water parks.

By early next week, we'll return to the chance of unsettled weather and higher humidity but we will have several days to enjoy the nice weather for the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High 84, low 67.

Friday: Sunny. High 85, low 64.

Saturday: Mostly skies. High 85, low 65.



Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 86, low 66.

Monday: Sun, evening thunderstomrs. High 87, low 69.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms chance. High 84, low 71.

Wednesday: A few storms. High 86, low 72.

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