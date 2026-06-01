Sunny, warm Monday in Philadelphia area, even warmer temps on the way. Here's the weather forecast.

Welcome to the first day of June and the beginning of meteorological summer. In the Philadelphia area, we're starting the week off with mostly sunny skies, just a few clouds and seasonably warm temperatures.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in most areas, save for the Poconos and the higher elevations closer to the mountains. While this weekend gave us quite a bit of a breeze, we'll see winds lighten up as well; expect them to be northwest 5-15 mph at best. Clear to partly cloudy skies meet and greet us Monday night.

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NEXT big change

Expect a big warmup to begin mid-week, with temperatures approaching the upper 80s and even low 90s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Rain chances will be limited to some spotty sprinkles early in the week, with no soaking rain in sight for the extended forecast. We are currently over four-and-a-half inches below normal for rainfall since the start of the year.

Unfortunately, that doesn't help our severe drought conditions, which will continue to worsen this week.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Bright and sunny. High 78, low 58.

Tuesday: A cloud or two. High 77, low 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82, low 56.

Thursday: Heating up. High 90, low 58.

Friday: Hot. High 92, low 64.

Saturday: Hot. High 90, low 69.

Sunday: A rogue storm. High 83, low 68.

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