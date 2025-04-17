Mostly sunny and warm Friday in Philadelphia, temps rise to 70s this weekend. See the forecast.

Mostly sunny and dry this weekend in Philadelphia as temperatures warm up

Friday will be a nice day in the Philadelphia region under mostly sunny skies with temps in the low 70s. Plan to fire up those grills! Great outdoor weather is expected.

As for the weekend, the NEXT Weather Team has made a few adjustments as the forecast models come a bit more in line.

First, on Saturday, we've taken out the chance for any rain until late in the evening. Your daytime hours, and even into the evening, should be dry and even warmer than Friday. We will likely jump into the low 80s on Saturday.

Saturday night could bring a few storms as the cold front crosses, however, it may stall out near our area, meaning more clouds are expected on your Easter Sunday as well as a few light showers.

The temps, however, look to now be in the 70s vs. the 60s, so much more comfortable to hunt for those eggs or head out to your morning church services.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for regular updates to the holiday week forecast.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sun/cloud mix, warm. High of 72, low of 43.

Saturday: Very warm, evening showers. High of 82, low of 58.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High of 71, low of 63.

Monday: Cooler, stray shower. High of 64, low of 53.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High of 70, low of 50.

Wednesday: Nice and sunny. High of 74, low of 50.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High of 68, low of 54.

