Sunny, dry weekend weather in Philadelphia region; storm chances next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend is the first without rainy weather this summer for the Philadelphia area.

It's hard to believe, but each of the past nine weekends have featured everything from a light shower to severe storms. The last time we enjoyed a fully dry weekend was May 25-26, which was the Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

By the way, it rained on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Along with our dry weekend, we will also have sunshine and seasonable temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Perhaps the best news of all is the much lower humidity.

Enjoy this gorgeous weather while it lasts, because Monday the chance of rain returns. An area of low pressure parks off the Jersey Shore and spins clouds, showers and storms across the area through Thursday.

Temperatures will hover near or below average Monday through Wednesday but edge upwards to the 90s by Thursday and beyond, signaling another possible heat wave by next weekend.

Smoke from Chico, California wildfire drifting east

You have probably heard about the giant wildfires across California, Oregon and Canada. Hundreds of thousands of acres have burned destroying homes, towns, state and federal forests. Sadly, the largest fire in California, the Park Fire in Chico, was caused by arson.

The Park Fire is almost three times the size of Philadelphia and remains out of control as of today. Smoke from the Park Fire is so thick that it is visible on satellite imagery.

The question is, will we see smoke from these western fires? Until now it has remained over the western U.S. and Canada, but it will drift across the northern Plains, Great Lakes and upper Midwest through the weekend.

Light smoke in the upper atmosphere will also drift past the Delaware Valley through Monday, but northeast winds and rain from a low-pressure which will park off the Jersey Shore next week will keep us smoke-free through Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 88

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 68

Monday: Chance of showers. High 90, Low 72

Tuesday: Chance of storms. High 85, Low 73

Wednesday: Chance of storms. High 87, Low 73

Thursday: Chance of storms. High 92, Low 73

Friday: Chance of storms. High 93, Low 77

