Nice start to Sunday in Philadelphia area, tracking storms this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Sunday is off to a great start with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine to start the day for the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. Scattered clouds will develop through Sunday afternoon as the winds begin to shift from the north to more out of the east and southeast. This will begin to draw in a little more humidity, and scattered showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

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Then summer comes roaring back.

Upper-level ridging builds across the east early next week, sending temperatures back toward the 90s Monday and Tuesday while dew points climb into the lower 70s. That means the heat and humidity return.

CBS News Philadelphia

It will also be an unsettled week with spotty showers on Monday and a chance of storms Tuesday through Thursday. These storms will round the top of a high-pressure ridge to our south. They will move from northwest to southeast, and some of these storms may be severe.

The NEXT Weather team is monitoring these conditions.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Spotty evening showers. High 87, Low 66

Monday: Scattered showers. High 86, Low 72

Tuesday: Chance of severe storms. High 91, Low 73

Wednesday: Chance of severe storms. High 90, Low 74

Thursday: Chance of severe storms. High 91, Low 75

Friday: Chance of showers. High 87, Low 71

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 82, Low 70

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