2026 Philadelphia Cycling Classic road closures, SEPTA detours and traffic impacts

For the first time in a decade, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns this weekend.

The race brings world-class cyclists to Philly streets and features a steep climb called the Manayunk Wall, a 17% gradient hill on Levering Street that's considered one of the toughest in the sport.

The 2026 race follows its original route down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and along Kelly Drive through Boathouse Row and Strawberry Mansion and then up into Manayunk.

The race was sponsored by a number of different banks and companies over the years, but a lack of a sponsor led organizers to suspend the race for a decade. King of Prussia-based AmeriGas, a subsidiary of UGI, announced last year it would sponsor the event.

Eduard Prades of Spain and Megan Gaurnier of the United States won the last race in 2016.

The race is Sunday, but road closures for the event began Thursday.

Road closures in effect for the Philadelphia Cycling Classic

Road closures began Thursday along the Parkway and continue through the weekend. Here's what to know.

Thursday, Aug. 27

The inner lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Binswanger Triangle closed at 9 a.m. and will remain closed through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Aug. 29

The city will close Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Eakins Oval to Falls Bridge at 8 a.m. for the 8-mile Philadelphia Cycling Classic Amateur Time Trial.

The city says MLK Jr. Drive will continue its weekend closure schedule — it's scheduled to reopen on Monday, Aug. 31.

Sunday, Aug. 30

The following closures will go into effect around 3 a.m. Sunday until about 10 p.m. Sunday:

Parkway area:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 17th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive (access maintained for PMA staff)

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

2000-2100 Winter Street

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

16th,17th, and 18th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Fairmount Park

Kelly Drive (all lanes)

Waterworks Drive

Reservoir Drive

Lemon Hill

Sedgley Drive between Girard Avenue and Kelly Drive

Poplar Drive between Girard Avenue and Kelly Drive

MLK Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval

Manayunk and Roxborough area

Ridge Avenue between Kelly Drive and Hermit Street

Main Street between Ridge Avenue and Green Lane

Levering Street between Main Street and Tower Street

Cresson Street between Levering Street and Cotton Street

Lyceum Avenue between Tower Street and Mitchell Street

Pechin Street between Green Lane and Roxborough Avenue

Roxborough Avenue between Mitchell Street and Terrace Street

Manayunk Ave between Roxborough Avenue and Osborn Street

Rector Street between Terrace Street and Pechin Street

Pensdale Street between Terrace Street and Lauriston Street

Kingsley Street between Manayunk Avenue and Lauriston Street

Salaignac Street between Manyunk Avenue and Lauriston Street

Terrace Street between Dawson Street and Ridge Avenue

Vassar Street from Ridge Avenue to Cresson Street

Mitchell Street from Connaroe Street to Martin Street

Additional streets include: Unit blocks of Shurs Lane, Jamestown Street, Pensdale Street, Roxborough Avenue, Grape Street, Levering Street, Gay Street, Connaroe Street, Carson Street, Rector Street, Cotton Street, Connaroe Street, and 300 block of Burnside Street

SEPTA changes for the Philadelphia Cycling Classic

Bus detours will begin Friday for the race setup. SEPTA says Routes 27, 32, 43 and 61 will be detoured from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

On Sunday, SEPTA says the following bus routes will be detoured from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 7, 9, 27, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48, 49, 52, 60, 61, 65, 82, 124, 125 and K.

Check septa.org for full details on transit options.