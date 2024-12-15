Sunday starts dry before rain moves into Philadelphia, showers possible toward end of Eagles game

Rain moves in Sunday night into Monday, multiple rounds of showers this week

Sunday starts on the cold and cloudy side as temperatures gradually warm from the 20s to the low 40s Sunday afternoon. While most of the day will remain dry a storm system approaching from the west will bring an increasing chance of rain into this evening and through the early hours of the Monday morning commute.

Eagles game forecast CBS Philadelphia

The rain will likely hold off for the start of the Eagles game this afternoon (4:25 kick off), but we'll likely see a few showers roll into the area through the second half with steady showers likely into the overnight.

Rainfall chances over next 24 hours CBS Philadelphia

While winter weather likely won't be an issue in Philadelphia, areas across the Poconos will see this all begin as a brief period or light, slushy snow or a wintry mix. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Poconos from 7pm Sunday until 9am Monday. 1-3" of snow/sleet accumulation is possible across the higher elevations.

Winter weather advisory in effect at 7 p.m. Sunday CBS Philadelphia

With warmer air working its way in toward Monday morning though, the changeover to rain will eventually happen.

Budget extra time for the Monday morning commute. Rain will move out for the rest of the day Monday, but another system will increase the chance of rain once again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning radar CBS Philadelphia

High pressure may briefly nose in late Tuesday into early Wednesday, which looks to bring high temperatures to near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Our third system of the week will arrive likely late Wednesday. Models are a bit split on arrival time - it may be as early as Wednesday afternoon but more likely this will hold off until Wednesday night, producing rain through Thursday morning. While this again looks like rain for the city and suburbs, it may end as a round of snow for the Poconos, and will then be followed by another round of cold air - in fact, next weekend looks very cold as of now.

For the week ahead: milder for sure, rainier for sure—with the major consistency being inconsistency!

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 42, cloudy

Monday: High of 51, low of 37, morning rain

Tuesday: High of 60, low of 48, AM rain but warmer

Wednesday: High of 54, low of 36, a few showers possible

Thursday: High of 45. low of 38, showers early

Friday: High of 40, low of 27, mostly sunny and chilly

Saturday: High of 38, low of 28, mostly sunny and chilly