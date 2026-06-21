Sunny and warm Father's Day in Philadelphia area, tracking Monday storms. Here's the weather forecast.

Spring officially ended and summer began at 4:24 a.m. Sunday.

Outdoor plans are a go for dad in the Philadelphia area! Shorts, sandals and sunglasses will be needed.

Skies will be mostly sunny, and humidity will be low with temperatures running just above average in the mid- to upper-80s.

Sunday evening, clouds will increase, and skies will become cloudy overnight.

NEXT big change

A NEXT Weather alert is in effect Monday afternoon through Monday night for storms.

CBS News Philadelphia

Some storms may turn severe with damaging winds, hail and at this point the threat of isolated tornadoes.

There will also be periods of heavy rain that may further delay outdoor activities, travel, the World Cup match at the Linc (Philadelphia Stadium) and the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill.

Please have a back up plan if you are going to be outside, especially due to the lightning risk. Some storms may turn severe with damaging winds the threat of isolated tornadoes. There will also be periods of heavy rain that may cause some flash flooding around the region. We are in a level 2 risk (of 4) for flash flooding over a majority of our area.

Storms could also cause power outages and downed trees.

Here is the expected timing for when the storms begin:

Noon to 3 p.m.: Lehigh Valley, Berks, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery

Lehigh Valley, Berks, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Philly, I-95 corridor, Lower Bucks, Lower Montgomery, Chester County, Delaware County, Northern Delaware

Philly, I-95 corridor, Lower Bucks, Lower Montgomery, Chester County, Delaware County, Northern Delaware 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Inland South Jersey, Jersey Shore, Southern Delaware

Showers will linger into early Tuesday but the severe weather threat will end by late Monday evening.

World Cup weather in Philadelphia

France vs. Iraq on Monday at 5 p.m.: Cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered thunderstorms in the mid-80s

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Mostly sunny (Father's Day). High 88, low 67.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 86, low 68.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82, low 69.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 87, low 65.

Thursday: Tracking showers. 88, low 66.

Friday: Tracking showers. High 83, low 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 89, low 70.