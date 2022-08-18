Watch CBS News
Local News

Study suggests ice cream is better option than multigrain bagels

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New study suggests ice cream is better for you than multigrain bagels
New study suggests ice cream is better for you than multigrain bagels 01:01

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Torn over what you should have for breakfast this morning? Well, if you were thinking about having a bagel, but really wanted to have some ice cream, we have some news for you. 

A new study suggests that ice cream is a better option than multigrain bagels. 

Researchers at Tufts University ranked the nutrition of various foods on a scale of 1 to 100. An ice cream cone with nuts and chocolate scored a 37. 

A multigrain bagel with raisins got a 19. To compare, saltine crackers only got a seven. 

And you might be surprised to hear plain Fritos chips scored well receiving a ranking of 55. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 7:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.