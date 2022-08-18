Study suggests ice cream is better option than multigrain bagels

New study suggests ice cream is better for you than multigrain bagels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Torn over what you should have for breakfast this morning? Well, if you were thinking about having a bagel, but really wanted to have some ice cream, we have some news for you.

A new study suggests that ice cream is a better option than multigrain bagels.

Researchers at Tufts University ranked the nutrition of various foods on a scale of 1 to 100. An ice cream cone with nuts and chocolate scored a 37.

A multigrain bagel with raisins got a 19. To compare, saltine crackers only got a seven.

And you might be surprised to hear plain Fritos chips scored well receiving a ranking of 55.