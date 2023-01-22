Students show their vision at Future City Competition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time since the pandemic started, students are in person again for the annual Future City Competition. Thirty-five teams of middle school students from the Philadelphia area gathered Saturday at Delaware County Community College to present their vision of a future city.

This year's theme is addressing climate change.

Students had to choose one impact and design an innovative solution focused on that issue in order to keep residents safe.

Congratulations to our @FutureCityPHL team who have earned Honorable Mention in the 2023 Future City Regional Competition. Special thanks to Mr. & Mrs. Gennaro for their hard work and dedication to our students and this outstanding program! @AOPS_Schools @NCEATALK #QOAProud pic.twitter.com/6zQGt4XnHV — Queen of Angels (@qoa_school) January 21, 2023

During the event, students presented and defended their cities to judges using everything from models to posters and even some acting.

The winning team gets an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to take part in the Future City national finals.