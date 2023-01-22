Students show their vision at Future City Competition
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time since the pandemic started, students are in person again for the annual Future City Competition. Thirty-five teams of middle school students from the Philadelphia area gathered Saturday at Delaware County Community College to present their vision of a future city.
This year's theme is addressing climate change.
Students had to choose one impact and design an innovative solution focused on that issue in order to keep residents safe.
During the event, students presented and defended their cities to judges using everything from models to posters and even some acting.
The winning team gets an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to take part in the Future City national finals.
