Watch CBS News
Local News

Students show their vision at Future City Competition

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Future City Competition held at Delaware County Community College
Future City Competition held at Delaware County Community College 00:55

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time since the pandemic started, students are in person again for the annual Future City Competition. Thirty-five teams of middle school students from the Philadelphia area gathered Saturday at Delaware County Community College to present their vision of a future city.

This year's theme is addressing climate change.

Students had to choose one impact and design an innovative solution focused on that issue in order to keep residents safe.

During the event, students presented and defended their cities to judges using everything from models to posters and even some acting.

The winning team gets an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C.  to take part in the Future City national finals.  

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.