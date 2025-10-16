Student at Neshaminy High School dies after contracting Meningitis, district says

A student at Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, Pennsylvania has died after contracting Meningitis, district officials say.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of a member of our school community, Ryan Duffy, who passed away earlier today, October 14, 2025. Ryan's family has given us permission to share with you that he became suddenly ill late last week and was admitted to the ICU at the hospital. We hold the family in our thoughts and wish them strength in this difficult time. Ryan was diagnosed with Streptococcus Pneumoniae Meningitis." A letter sent home to parents from the school district said.

Streptococcus pneumoniae is a common type of bacteria that can cause ear infections, sinus infections, pneumonia, and meningitis. Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. This type of meningitis is not usually contagious in a school setting and does not typically spread through casual contact. Common symptoms of meningitis include neck stiffness, severe headache, nausea or vomiting, confusion, and sensitivity to light.

The district says they are working closely with the Bucks County Department of Health to ensure the safety of our students and staff, including enhanced cleaning at the High School and based on "longstanding public health guidance", students and staff at the school are not required to take any preventive or special precautions.

There will be a counseling team at the school to provide support for staff and students as they grieve this loss.