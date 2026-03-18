Inside a South Jersey gym, a nonprofit is helping women "reclaim their power" through a self-defense class

A South Jersey nonprofit is teaching women how to defend themselves while also launching a new effort to support those recovering from difficult situations.

Inside a Willingboro gym, women practiced how to break free, create distance and get to safety during a free self-defense class hosted by Strike It Strong.

Organizers said the training is about more than physical technique.

"Helping them to reclaim their power — finding themselves again through feeling strong," said instructor Jamie Miller, who is a retired MMA fighter and domestic violence survivor.

Strike it Strong hosts events about every other month, according to organizers. The annual Willingboro class is now in its third year. Co-founder Cheryl Squadrito said the goal is to help women stay prepared.

"Make women aware of their surroundings, being careful," she said.

While some of the moves may look intense, organizers said the environment is designed to be supportive.

"When you walk out of here, you're going to feel a little bit taller," co-founder Nancy Starr said.

This year, the organization is expanding its mission with the launch of the "Step Up Fund," created in honor of Squadrito's sister, Marilyn, a former rape counselor — and a wife, mother and grandmother — who passed away in 2025.

"She died unexpectedly, and in her honor, I wanted to do something — my friends wanted to help," Squadrito said.

The fund is meant to provide practical support for women in need.

"Whether they need their apartment fixed up, whether they need presents for their kids, or clothes — and we're partnering with other agencies to help," she said.

Participants said the class offers a release.

"Not only am I learning skills — but I have a chance to decompress," Merisha Sturgis said.

Organizers said the goal is for women to leave not just with new techniques, but with a stronger sense of confidence. Starr said she encourages everyone to give classes a try, even if they're hesitant at first.

"It can be scary, we get it," she said. "Someone says, 'I don't want to go and get punched in the face!' You're not going to be punched in the face, we promise you. It's going to be a good experience."