Philadelphia opens streetery license application process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beginning next year, streeteries in Philadelphia will need to be licensed. They started as a lifeline for restaurants at the beginning of the pandemic, but now they'll be regulated.

Some of the city's streetries are elaborate structures with electricity, heat and air conditioning. But now, their designs are coming under scrutiny.

"We spent quite a bit of time and effort into it by planting flowers and putting misting systems in for the season, so it is a more attractive streetery," said Charlie Collazo, owner of The Institute at 11th and Poplar Streets in Philadelphia.

Attractive, but all that work may go by the wayside.

The Institute, a restaurant in Philadelphia's Poplar neighborhood, may have to take down its streetery because of new regulations. CBS Philadelphia

The Institute moved to its new location on North 11th Street just before the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was December of 2019 when we opened only to experience COVID three-and-a-half months later," Collazo said with a laugh.

It's nervous laughter now, but back then it was an all-out panic.

There were concerns about whether the restaurant would survive. That's when Collazo and his business partner invested $20,000 to build a streetery. But now given new regulations, they have to take it all down to obtain a license before rebuilding it.

Collazo says that could cost another $25,000.

"It's going to require us to disassemble the entire thing and to rebuild it," Collazo said, "because there's all kinds of guidelines pertaining to curb cuts, bus stops, the dimensions of it."

Licenses will be approved by the Philadelphia Art Commission and the Streets Department.

Restaurants will be required to complete two applications. First, the Department of Streets Streetery Prerequisite Approval application, and second, the Department of Licenses & Inspections Streetery License application.

Businesses must provide building plans and photos of the space and pay over $1,700 for the license.

"It's a more streamlined process that allows for permanent outdoor dining. The new regulations only apply to dining spaces that are in the street," Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams said in a statement.

Booker's Restaurant & Bar in West Philadelphia is not impacted, but the establishment's general manager says outdoor dining allows for a safe space for diners.

"We're still able to provide services to people that are scared to still eat inside and a little bit weary about being in close quarters," Katie Towner said. "So we're still able to have that community come and join us and feel safe and comfortable.

The new regulations are in place now, but they won't be enforced until Jan. 9.