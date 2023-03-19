Stream our 6:30 p.m. newscast on CBS News Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- March Madness is in full run and we are airing the NCAA Tournament on CBS3. But you can still watch CBS News Philadelphia's 6:30 p.m. newscast on our stream.

Sunday night games on CBS3 will feature Michigan State v. Marquette. Tip-off is at 5:15 p.m.

So you can watch our 6:30 p.m. news on our streaming channel, CBS News Philadelphia.

Once coverage of the college basketball action ends, CBS News Philadelphia at 11 p.m. will air on CBS3 and our streaming platform.

And we will have the latest news on The CW Philly at 10 p.m.

How to watch CBS News Philadelphia on your phone, TV

You can watch the stream in the player above or on the CBS News Philadelphia app.