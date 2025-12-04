Philadelphia city councilman's relative killed in Strawberry Mansion rowhome fire

Philadelphia City Councilman Jeffery Young Jr. said a member of his family was killed in a rowhome fire in Strawberry Mansion last week.

The fire broke out in a three-story home on the 3200 block of Ridge Avenue on Nov. 28.

Young, who represents the city's 5th District, said the person who died was his cousin's brother.

"This is a personal loss for my family, and our hearts are with all those affected," he said in a statement.

Philadelphia fire officials confirmed Thursday an electrical issue caused the fire, which spread to an adjacent home and took about 45 minutes to get under control.

While firefighters worked to put the fire out, Philadelphia police said someone was caught on camera breaking into two fire department trucks and stealing keys and other person items. One of the firefighters' personal vehicles was also stolen, police said. Police said the vehicle was later recovered on Saturday in the 1800 block of Oxford Street, but no arrests were made.

Young called the theft "unacceptable," and said it "underscores the need for accountability, community vigilance and support for those who serve and protect us. I call on anyone with information about these thefts to come forward so justice can be served."