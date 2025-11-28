One dead after fire breaks out at rowhome in Philadelphia, officials say

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a three-story rowhome in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Friday, according to the city's fire department.

Firefighters were called out to the 3200 block of Ridge Avenue just before 5 p.m. and found heavy fire and thick smoke coming from the building.

A spokesperson for the fire department said it took firefighters about 45 minutes to place the flames under control.

The spokesperson said the fire spread to an adjacent home, and additional firefighters and medics were called to the scene.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace told CBS News Philadelphia that while firefighters were battling the blaze, video captured someone going through two fire department trucks and stealing some keys and firefighters' other personal belongings.

Pace said one of the firefighters' personal vehicles parked at the station was stolen.

"This is a particularly egregious crime because here we have first responders of all disciplines, firefighters, medics, police, risking their lives to save lives. Doing what they can to make sure the community is safe," Pace said. "Meanwhile, we have this character that's taking advantage of the public trust, going through emergency vehicles and stealing from them."

No arrests have been made, and the vehicle hasn't been recovered.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the city's Fire Marshal's Office.