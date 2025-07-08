Credit card skimmer found at New Jersey Family Dollar store

Police issued a warning in Stratford, New Jersey, after a card skimmer was found at a Family Dollar store in the borough.

On Sunday, Stratford police said a credit card skimmer was discovered at one of the checkout lanes at the Family Dollar located on Warwick and Sunnybrook roads. Police said the skimmer may have been there for two weeks.

Stratford police urge customers who believe their credit or debit card was compromised to notify their bank and credit card company immediately.

These "skimmers" are electronic devices hidden on card readers to steal credit or debit card information. They are designed to blend into the real card reader, so when a card is swiped or inserted, the skimmer reads the customer's data.

The Borough of Stratford Department of Police issued a statement encouraging customers who are victims of fraud to contact their department at 856-783-8616 or utilize their online police reporting system.

By Owen Hill