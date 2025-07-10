Calmer weather kicks off Thursday in Philadelphia area, but still a chance for more storms

After Wednesday night's storms led to tornado warnings and flash flooding across the Philadelphia area, things have calmed down Thursday morning as storms move offshore.

While we may still have areas of residual flooding, especially along smaller streams and creeks, flood waters are subsiding. The Brandywine Creek remains flood-warned in spots as of this writing.

Thursday is cloudy and cooler, but showers and a few thunderstorms may still fire up in spots, especially off to the south, and any of these may produce heavy rain.

For the temperature, highs are stuck in the low 80s and it's still humid.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Clouds and a T-storm. High 83

Friday: A shower or storm possible. High 89, Low 71

Saturday: Some sun and a T-storm. High 89, Low 72

Sunday: Mix of sun and T-storms. High 87, Low 70

Monday: T-storm likely. High 84, Low 72

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 89, Low 72

Wednesday: Isolated storms. High 91, Low 73

