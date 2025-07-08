Strong storms in Philadelphia area Wednesday evening could bring heavy rain, wind. See the weather forecast.

The widespread severe weather has died down in the Philadelphia area, leaving just a few showers around for the first half of the overnight. After a total of 19 severe thunderstorm warnings and five tornado warnings across the region on Tuesday, the rain will finally clear the region by morning and give way to partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the low-middle 70s.

Most of our Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures returning to near 90 degrees. Thankfully, however, Wednesday won't be quite as humid as it was on Tuesday.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Wednesday for the chance of severe storms between 5 p.m. and midnight.

The threat for some late-day storms will develop as we head into the evening commute with damaging winds and heavy rain being the primary threats.

A flood watch has already been issued for the entire area from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday. Heavy rainfall associated with some of the stronger storms, combined with the already saturated ground from recent rains, will pose a threat for more flooding.

The storms Wednesday night will slowly dissipate into early Thursday morning with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible again Thursday. This active pattern with afternoon showers and storms will likely continue through at least the weekend, but by Saturday and Sunday, coverage of the storms looks to be a little less than what we will see through the second half of the week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for late storms. High 90, Low 74.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 83, Low 73.

Friday: Scattered storms. High 88, Low 73.

Saturday: P.m. thunderstorm. High 87, Low 73.

Sunday: P.m. thunderstorm. High 87, Low 73.

Monday: Scattered storms. High 86, Low 73.

Tuesday: Stray storm. High 91, Low 73.

