Chance of storms Wednesday in Philadelphia, tracking potential severe weather Thursday. Here's the forecast.

An umbrella might be needed in the Philadelphia region Wednesday, but only for a brief time midday as the warm front lifts north.

Extra hairspray will also be needed, though it's not too humid yet.

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NEXT big weather changes

Thursday, another system approaches and has prompted a NEXT WEATHER ALERT Day, as the front inches its way through for the afternoon.

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A few strong to severe storms may fire up along this, with heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail. The tornado threat right now looks low, but we'll continue to monitor. Currently, the threat is a two of five, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

After that, we'll see lingering showers on Friday. Otherwise, the weekend is shaping up to be beautiful. It will be great for the 2026 Men's World Cup Match on Friday, as well as Father's Day on Sunday!

Summer officially begins in less than a week on Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 85, low 63.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 93, low 70.

Friday: Clearing, nice for Juneteenth. High 84, low 72.

Saturday: Sunny. High 85, low 66.

Sunday: Sunny. High 87, Low 65.

Monday: Few showers. High 85, low 68.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 81, low 66.