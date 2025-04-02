Chance of severe storms in Philadelphia region Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday starts cloudy in the Philadelphia region, but chance for severe weather moves in at night

A NEXT Weather Alert will be in effect for the Philadelphia region for a chance of a few severe storms on Thursday night.

This storm will bring the chance of isolated strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. The atmospheric conditions could even produce a brief, weak tornado.

Possible impacts include travel delays, localized flooding, power outages and knocked down trees and branches.

A warm front from a system west of the Philadelphia region lifts north of our area on Thursday, and temperatures will soar to the upper 70s. There is a chance of scattered showers through the day, but the severe threat for us arrives later in the evening through overnight.

On Friday, we'll likely have some lingering rain for your morning drive, but skies dry out for the afternoon and evening, ahead of another wet pattern that settles in through the weekend. Temperatures will also see-saw up and down from the 50s to the 70s.

By early next week, a push of much colder air arrives, and on Tuesday, we will struggle to reach 50 for a high, and by Wednesday morning, winds may gust 40 mph-plus, along with temps near freezing, which will bring wind chill values into the teens.

It is still too soon to put away the winter gear. Isn't spring fun?

Here's your 7-day forecast

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for p.m. storms. High of 77, low of 46.

Friday: Clouds, showers. High of 67, low of 60.

Saturday: Clouds, showers. High of 57, low of 52.

Sunday: Warmer, shower. High of 78, low of 52.

Monday: A.m. showers. High of 56, low of 48.

Tuesday: Cooler and windy. High of 51, low of 37.

Wednesday: Cold start. High of 52, low of 32.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

