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Storms uproot trees, knock out power across the Philadelphia area, Montgomery County hit hardest

By
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner
Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS News Philadelphia, where he primarily covers South Jersey.
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Brandon Goldner,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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Six people in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, were displaced from their homes Wednesday night as strong storms swept through the region, uprooting trees and knocking out power to thousands.

Power outages were mostly resolved by Thursday morning, but property damage remained. In Pottstown, a large tree fell on a home on Savage Street.

tree-damage-pottstown-pennsylvania.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The tree was completely uprooted and its upper branches were resting dangerously on the roof and second floor of the home. Four people at the home were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Another two people were displaced from a home on Mervine Street and also receiving Red Cross aid. And at the Linden Apartments, tree branches and leaves remain scattered across the complex.

apartment-complex-fallen-tree-pottstown-pennsylvania.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

We're working to find out if anyone was injured in these storms or if other parts of the region saw serious damage.

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