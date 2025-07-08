Rectory of Pennsylvania church catches fire due to lightning as severe weather hit Philadelphia region

Cleanup underway after severe storms rocked Philadelphia region on Tuesday

The cleanup is underway after destructive storms hit the Philadelphia region on Tuesday night.

Tuesday evening's storms came and went in a flash, but not before leaving their mark with heavy rain, high-speed winds, lightning and the threat of tornadoes and flash floods.

In Center City, the storms sent people running for cover, but some enjoyed the relief on another day of extreme heat in the Delaware Valley.

In Phoenixville, Chester County, the situation was far more serious. The rectory at St. Basil the Great Parish caught fire. Staff said a lightning strike caused the fire.

In Douglasville, Berks County, a tree was uprooted and landed on a house, but as of Tuesday night, injuries weren't reported.

A tree also fell in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, and blocked Hollow Road.

The storms knocked out power to thousands in the Philadelphia region.

As of Tuesday night, PECO said more than 4,500 Bucks County customers lost power.

In Chester County, nearly 2,500 customers do not have power, while Delaware County reported about 1,000 outages. About 1,500 PEOC customers lost power in Montgomery County.