As Haiti World Cup team trains at Stockton University, one team assistant has a special connection to the game

Ahead of its next match in the FIFA Men's World Cup, team Haiti was running drills and practicing at Stockton University on Tuesday.

On the sidelines is Teo Solari. The teenager is a team assistant and volunteer with big dreams of one day becoming a soccer star.

"Being able to be part of this experience, getting to know the players, getting to see how they train, how they prepare to represent their country, it's great," Solari said.

Stockton is the training site for Haiti's team. At 19 years old, Solari is a sports management major from Madrid following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps.

"It's just an honor to be here and get to continue the legacy that my family has. There are big shoes to be filled, but I hope the magic grass can help me," said Solari, jokingly.

The magic grass at G. Larry James Stadium is the same place the Saudi Arabia World Cup team trained in 1994.

Saudi Arabia World Cup team in 194 Courtesy photo

Eduardo Solari, Teo's grandfather, was the team's associate coach.

It was at Stockton where Eduardo Solari met Tim Lenahan, the university's soccer coach at the time.

"His son, Santiago, who was with them, I jokingly said, 'Why don't you come to school here for a semester?" Lenahan said.

So he did. Santiago Solari, Teo's father, played soccer at Stockton for a semester. He then went on to play for Real Madrid and won the Champions League.

"The only college player in history to win the Champions League. So, the fact he wore a Stockton shirt and I was his coach, very proud of that," Lenahan said.

Now, 32 years later, Lenahan calls this a full-circle moment. He's remained close with the Solari family and has taken Teo Solari under his wing. Solaro calls it an amazing experience.

"It motivates you and you get to feel that passion," he said.

"So the fact his grandfather felt it, his father felt it, and now Teo feels it, it's really great," Lenahan said.

On Friday, Solari will get to see his first World Cup match in person when Haiti takes on Brazil in South Philadelphia.