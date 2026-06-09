Haiti's men's national team trains for FIFA World Cup at Stockton University in South Jersey

Dozens of Haitian soccer fans gathered at Stockton University on Tuesday for a rare opportunity to watch Haiti's men's national team train in person as the squad prepares for its return to the FIFA World Cup.

For many supporters, the event marked more than a routine practice session. Haiti's qualification ends a 52-year absence from soccer's biggest stage, sparking excitement among members of the Haitian community throughout South Jersey and beyond.

"This is a miracle because it's been 52 years," said Derly Pierre, a 26-year-old fan from Absecon. "I wasn't born yet, so I'm very happy to see my team and my Haitian people participate."

Stockton University is serving as the team's official training base during its stay in the region. The school invited some fans and local youth groups to watch the team train and to celebrate a milestone moment for Haitian soccer.

For some Haitian Americans in attendance, the sport is deeply connected to childhood memories and cultural identity.

"Soccer, that's all we knew," said Nancy Claude, a Haitian American supporter. "When school was out, we blocked our streets. Everyone must play soccer."

"That's how we grew up, playing soccer in the street," she added.

Claude said having the national team training just minutes from home made the occasion even more meaningful.

"This is history made," she said. "I'm so happy."

The team's presence also inspired local youth players. Following the training session, dozens of aspiring soccer players took to the field, hoping to emulate the skills they had just witnessed.

"They have really good passing," said Lucas, of Galloway Township. "I love their touch ability. Their ability to create space and get out of pressure is just amazing."

Players said they understand the significance of representing Haiti on the world stage and hope their success will motivate young athletes.

"I was once a little kid who looked up to players," Haiti forward Derrick Etienne said. "The more we're able to inspire them, the next generation is only going to do better."

University officials said the Haitian national team is expected to remain on campus for at least the next two weeks, with the possibility of a longer stay, depending on how far it advances in the World Cup.