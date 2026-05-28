Stockton University transforms field before Haiti national team arrives for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Using machines, rakes, and blowers, a new field was installed at G. Larry James Stadium on the campus of Stockton University.

"This is a world class facility that they're putting here," said Tim Lenahan, Team Services Venue Officer for FIFA, Stockton and Haiti.

Crews are getting the world class facility ready for Haiti's national soccer team. Stockton has been selected as the team's base camp training site during the FIFA World Cup.

The University's Bermuda grass field suffered damage from the brutal Winter and late frost in April, so Tuckahoe Turf Farms, which is based in Hammonton, is installing Kentucky Blue Grass to help give Haiti's players a smooth transition between training sessions and tournament play.

"It's the same grass installed at Lincoln Financial Field and at MetLife Stadium," said Jeff Haines, the Associate Director of Athletics and Recreation at Stockton.

Stockton has experience hosting international teams. Last year, CR Flamengo from Brazil practiced at the school during the Club World Cup and won two games in Philly. In 1994, Saudi Arabia's team also chose Stockton as a base camp and went on to reach the Round of 16.

"There's been something magical for the teams that come and train here," Lenahan said. "And I think Stockton is a part of that how they've opened their arms to makes this a home away from home for the teams."

Most practices will not be open to the public, and security will be increased while the team is in South Jersey.

Lenahan is a proud Stockton alum now working for FIFA. He was there in '94 with Saudi Arabia's team and says he will help Haiti's players feel at home during the tournament as well.

"So full circle to come 32 years later and also the development of Stockton and the facilities since then has really been amazing. So it's an exciting time for the area," he said.

Haiti's team will arrive in Atlantic City on June 8. They will practice at the university ahead of their June 19 match at the Linc against Brazil.