Steven Williams, "paid killer" behind several Philadelphia murders, sentenced to over 40 years in prison

Steven Williams, a Philadelphia man who admitted to involvement in seven murders in exchange for money, was sentenced to multiple decades in prison Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said.

Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of third-degree murder along with conspiracy, theft and gun charges, according to court records. He was initially charged in connection to four murders dating back to 2018 and 2019, to which he later pleaded guilty:

35-year-old William Crawford, killed Sept. 8, 2018, on the 1900 block of Hartel Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia

39-year-old Jermaine Simmons, killed Feb. 10, 2019, on the 7500 block of Forrest Avenue in West Oak Lane

31-year-old Richard Isaac, killed March 25, 2019, on the 100 block of Meehan Street in Mount Airy

39-year-old Leslie Carroll, killed May 4, 2019, at 20th Street and Girard Avenue in Francisville

Williams also admitted to involvement in the killings of LeVern Jackson, Kenneth Robinson and Ramon Rosa, according to the AG's office.

Williams was charged following an investigation into for-hire killings, and entered his guilty plea in December, the AG's office said. The case was investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit and the Pennsylvania OAG's Gun Violence Task Force.

"This defendant callously took lives, for dollars, as a paid killer," former Attorney General Michelle Henry said at the time. She called Williams "a danger to society" and said prosecutors would request a sentence "that ensures that the community is protected."

Judge Rose DeFino-Nastasi ordered Williams to pay restitution to the Victims Compensation Board and individuals involved, according to court records.