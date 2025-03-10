Steven Spielberg visits Tuckahoe, New Jersey, to film new project

Steven Spielberg, movie crew spotted filming, visiting local diner in Cape May County, New Jersey

Steven Spielberg, movie crew spotted filming, visiting local diner in Cape May County, New Jersey

Steven Spielberg, movie crew spotted filming, visiting local diner in Cape May County, New Jersey

Hollywood hit South Jersey Monday afternoon as Steven Spielberg visited Tuckahoe to film scenes for a new project.

Residents said they weren't able to see much and they don't know what the movie is about, but they were excited to have some Hollywood stars in town.

Kyle Hartman was able to get a glimpse of the action by the railroad tracks, along with some others who live in the area.

"I have been searching around town all day for this stuff, and I was trying to follow the clues people around town gave me and articles online," Hartman said. "So it was a relief to finally see this."

Down the street at Larry's 50s Diner, staff said crew members even popped in for some food recently.

The diner has been around since the 1950s and has kept the original touches and memorabilia.

"It's been something sacred to the people here in Tuckahoe," manager Angela Martinelli said.

Martinelli, along with owner and chef Larry Tsargais, said having Hollywood in town is thrilling.

"All I know is the people who came here that was making the movie ... they wouldn't tell us anything," Martinelli said. "We were like, 'what movie is coming, what is it going to be?' 'Can't tell, ya sorry,' [they said]."

In nearby Woodbine, Renee Southard, who works at Levari's Seafood & American Grill, said she can feel the excitement. She said with the weather breaking and the movie in town, they are expecting a small boom in business.

She said customers have been talking and can't wait to see what the movie is about.

"Growing up here, we are in such a great location," she said. "You know, we have Atlantic City ... Cape May. Just had a movie filmed down there. We're intrigued."

It's unclear how long the crew and actors will be filming in South Jersey, but locals say they are looking forward to watching.