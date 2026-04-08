Sterling High School teacher in New Jersey charged with having sexual relationship with student, officials say

A teacher at Sterling High School in New Jersey has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said Jason D. Howe, 26, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree welfare of a child.

Howe, who was a chemistry teacher, has been suspended from Sterling High School and banned from school property. He coached several sports at the school. Howe coached boys' and girls' cross country, freshman boys' basketball and helped with girls' spring track, according to officials.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit said it received a report from police Friday about a student who reported having a sexual relationship with Howe. The student was at least 16, but less than 18 years old, according to officials. An investigation revealed that Howe and the student had sex in his Runnemede apartment in March.

Howe was taken into custody Friday and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing next week.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit.