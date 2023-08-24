Watch CBS News
Popular Stephen Starr restaurant Pod reopens in University City with "grown-up" menu

By Chandler Lutz, Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Japanese restaurant that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic is back by popular demand. Restaurateur Stephen Starr is reopening Pod in University City, with a refined menu.

Pod's menu celebrates traditional Japanese fare, but the restaurant said it will return with a "grown-up" version of its original concept.

Some highlights include cold dishes like Sunomono Seaweed Salad, Donburi and Lobster Roll Bao and hot dishes such as Snow Crab Croquettes, Crispy Pork Gyoza, Wagyu Gyudon and Miso Seabass.

The menu will also feature noodle and rice dishes such as Mentaiko Spaghetti, Pork Ramen and Crab Fried Rice.

"I've created a menu that embraces the essence of the original Pod, but with a little more elevation, polish and Japanese tradition," Pod executive chef Kenjiro Omori Hellyar said in a news release. "Those who've spent time overseas will appreciate a nod to the classics, while those who are newer to the cuisine will find familiar Japanese American favorites."

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pod can hold up to 200 guests.

