4 New Jersey students taken to hospital after possibly eating cannabis gummies, police say

Four New Jersey students were taken to the hospital after possibly eating cannabis gummies on Monday, according to police.

Officers from the Ewing Police Department went to STEMCivics Charter School just before 9 a.m. after receiving a report that a group of high school students may have ingested cannabis gummies.

Founder and head of STEMCivics Dr. Leigh Byron told CBS News Philadelphia that a student gave the cannabis gummies to four others. The student who gave out the gummies had gotten them from someone outside the school, Byron told CBS News Philadelphia.

Police said the four students were brought to local hospitals as a precautionary measure. They've since left the hospital, and the students' parents said they're all doing OK, according to Byron.

The investigation was referred to the Division of Child Protection and Permanency. It's unclear at this time if anyone was charged.