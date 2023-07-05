"Stay out of Camden": NJ officials believe Philadelphia teen fired shots during fireworks

Camden police believe a Philadelphia teen fired shots near 4th of July celebration by waterfront

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 6-year-old girl remains in the hospital Wednesday after being shot during a 4th of July celebration on the Camden waterfront. Three others suffered minor injuries as they ran for cover.

Camden city officials say in the 30 years of its 4th of July fireworks celebration, there's never been a shooting and despite Tuesday night's violence, the city is adamant Camden is still safe.

"The thugs, criminals, gun-bearing freaks in Philadelphia who live in a society of lawlessness, we don't want you here," Louis Cappelli said. "Stay out of Camden, stay out of Camden County, stay out of New Jersey."

A clear message from Camden County's Commissioner Cappelli.

After Camden County police say a teenager from Philadelphia is who they believe fired a gun near the 4th of July fireworks celebration on the waterfront.

VIDEO: Crowd runs from gunshots at Camden, N.J. fireworks

In a cell phone video taken, the show was coming to an end after 10 p.m. and people started scrambling for safety.

Because less than two blocks away, shots were fired and a 6-year-old girl who was visiting Camden for the celebration was hit by a bullet in her left knee. She's still recovering at Cooper University Medical Center.

"It does leave a lasting effect for the rest of her life," Janell Simpson, Camden Deputy Chief, said.

Police say two groups were arguing right around Riverside Drive and Mickle Boulevard. Shortly after shots rang out and three teenagers were detained by officers in the Marina parking lot.

"I saw three juveniles running that were quickly taken down by law enforcement," Cappelli said.

The teens were released because officials say their parents did not give cops consent to question them. Police located a gun nearby and the department is confident their investigation will lead to the arrest of one of the teenagers who's from Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen says Camden remains the safest it's been in 50 years.

"In particular, when people come into our community that we work hard on building trust and confidence with our residents and families, we won't go for that," Carstarphen said.