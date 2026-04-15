$20 million expansion of Stateside Live! in South Philadelphia includes new rooftop bar, concert stage, more

The $20 million expansion of Stateside Live! in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex will be unveiled at the end of May, just in time for a slate of big sporting events this summer.

Comcast Spectacor and The Cordish Companies announced on Wednesday that the expansion of Stateside Live! will open Friday, May 29, with a weekend-long celebration for the public.

"As we look ahead to the future of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, the newly transformed Stateside Live! represents an important anchor for what's next," Dan Hilferty, the chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, said in a statement. "Coming on the heels of a transformational renovation project at Xfinity Mobile Arena, this incredible sports and entertainment destination offers an exciting glimpse into the growth, innovation, and experiences we're building for fans and the community."

A rendering of the expanded Stateside Live Comcast Spectacor and Cordish Companies

What's new at the expansion of Stateside Live?

Stateside Live! already has multiple venues inside where fans can watch their favorite Philly sports teams play, like 1100 Social and PBR Philly, but it will soon include even more.

One part of the expansion includes the AVA Rooftop Bar. The two-story, open-air rooftop bar will be at the heart of Stateside Live! and offer views of the sports complex.

"With an elevated menu, craft cocktail program, and curated bottle service experience, AVA introduces a rooftop lounge concept to South Philadelphia that rivals the city's top downtown destinations," a news release about the expansion said.

AVA Rooftop Bar is a new two-story, open-air rooftop bar will be at the heart of Stateside Live. Comcast Spectacor and Cordish Companies

A new outdoor performance stage, the Coors Light Stage, will be added to Stateside Live! and has the capacity for up to 5,000 attendees, including 1,000 premium seats.

A news release says that the stage will host a full lineup of local, regional and national events through the summer and fall 2026.

The PBR Philly bar will be expanded with "PBR Backyard," which will nearly double the footprint of the bar and add an outdoor stage, dance floor and VIP sections.

Lastly, a Blue Moon Beer Garden and Stateside Crush Bar will also be added in the expansion. The beer garden will be open-air, while the Stateside Crush Bar will offer freshly hand-squeezed cocktails made with a variety of spirits.

Another aerial view of the expansion of Stateside Live. Comcast Spectacor and Cordish Companies

Concerts at Stateside Live! expansion

The Stateside Live! expansion will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, and will have two concerts to celebrate.

Taking Back Sunday headlines the first night, with Mayday Parade and special guest Bayside.

Then on Saturday, Los Angeles-based DJ and producer duo Two Friends will headline the concert.

Both concerts are free and tickets will go on sale Friday on Stateside Live's website.

Stateside Live! expansion comes ahead of big summer of sporting events

Philadelphia will host several big sporting events this summer as the United States of America celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary.

Later this summer, Philadelphia will host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and UFC 330.