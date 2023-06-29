State police seek missing 4-year-old last seen Wednesday night
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- State troopers and local police are looking for a missing child they say may be in danger.
Four-year-old Preston Ferko was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Milligan Street in Phoenixville.
Police say she was with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information should contact Phoenixville police at 610-935-2440.
