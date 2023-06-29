State police seek missing 4-year-old last seen Wednesday night

Police searching for 4-year-old missing from Phoenixville, Pa.

Police searching for 4-year-old missing from Phoenixville, Pa.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- State troopers and local police are looking for a missing child they say may be in danger.

Four-year-old Preston Ferko was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Milligan Street in Phoenixville.

CHESTER COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Phoenixville Borough Police Department is searching for Preston Ferko. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/aDqLVgwyEe — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 29, 2023

Police say she was with 28-year-old Joseph Dallas Ferko in a silver 2002 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information should contact Phoenixville police at 610-935-2440.