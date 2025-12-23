Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed, killed in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, police say

By Madeleine Wright, Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 23-year-old woman died after being stabbed in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, police say. 

The woman was found in a home on South Bishop Avenue in Upper Darby with multiple stab wounds, according to police

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told CBS News Philadelphia a man came home from his overnight shift and found his daughter — the 23-year-old woman — dead in the house and his wife covered in blood. The man's wife is in custody, Bernhardt said.

Police said this is an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is a threat to the community. Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

In:

