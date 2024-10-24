Watch CBS News
Prison guard stabbed by inmate at Northeast Philadelphia facility, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

A prison guard was allegedly stabbed by a prisoner at a Northeast Philadelphia facility on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Philadelphia police said it happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg.

According to police, the guard was stabbed once in the left arm by a prisoner.

The guard was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

No weapon was recovered, and police said the prisoner was detained.

The Northeast Detective will continue the ongoing investigation.

