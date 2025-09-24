3 students injured in stabbing at Pittsburgh's Carrick High School; suspect in custody, authorities say

3 students injured in stabbing at Pittsburgh's Carrick High School; suspect in custody

Three students were injured at Carrick High School on Wednesday morning following a stabbing, authorities said.

Pittsburgh police, firefighters and EMS personnel were dispatched to the school for a "critical incident," Pittsburgh Public Safety said Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement detailing the incident, saying a student used a "small knife" to injure three other students.

All victims were receiving medical attention as of 9:25 a.m.

Of the three students injured, one was treated and released at the scene, one was transported to UPMC Children's Hospital in stable condition, and a third was taken to UPMC Mercy with a more serious injury, officials said.

The student responsible is in custody. The suspect also sustained a laceration to his hand. He was treated at the scene by medics before being turned over to police.

The school was placed on lockdown and will remain in "secure" status for the rest of the day, meaning outside doors will remain locked, officials said.

Following the incident, staff worked with families who arrived at the scene to conduct a controlled release of students to their parents, the Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson added.

"We are deeply concerned for the students who were injured today, and our thoughts are with them and their families," said Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters. "I am grateful to Carrick staff, School Police, PPS Crisis Response team, City of Pittsburgh Police, and first responders for their immediate and coordinated response to keep our school community safe. I especially want to acknowledge the Carrick staff who worked tirelessly to keep students calm in a situation that was anything but calm, and to our students who showed resilience and cooperated with staff as the day continued under difficult circumstances."

The campus has been deemed safe, and counselors have been available to support students. Student Assistance Providers and Employee Assistance Providers will be available on Thursday.