New rules, regulations for St. Mary of the Lakes carnival in South Jersey after issues at nearby events

A South Jersey church carnival opened Monday night with heightened security measures following recent violence and disorder at other community carnivals across the region.

The St. Mary of the Lakes Carnival and Music Fest in Medford Township, New Jersey, included bag searches, wand screenings, ID checks and increased police presence as families arrived for the annual fundraiser, which organizers say raises six figures each year for the parish school.

The carnival also implemented additional restrictions this year, including prohibiting face coverings and banning hoodies worn over attendees' heads. On Friday and Saturday nights, attendees under 18 who are taller than 60 inches are required to purchase either a nightly unlimited ride wristband or a weekend Mega Pass to enter.

The increased security comes after multiple incidents at carnivals in neighboring communities, including in Maple Shade earlier this month, where police said fights broke out among large groups of juveniles, prompting officials to shut down the carnival and cancel the following day's festivities.

"We know what the bad actors are doing in neighboring carnivals — last weekend in Maple Shade, last year in Bellmawr, and we're not going to tolerate it here, because this carnival is here to stay," said the Rev. Dan Swift, pastor of St. Mary of the Lakes Parish and School.

Medford Township police maintained a heavy presence both inside and outside the carnival grounds Monday night. Police also deployed drones to monitor crowd activity from above.

"Basically, it's an overwatch," said Medford Township Police Captain Jeff Samalonis. "So it's monitoring constantly. And it will basically give us a heads up if we are not in the area."

Samalonis said police also implemented extra measures they can't share publicly.

"We do have additional security measures that we can't disclose, but we have taken all precautions that we can," he said.

Families attending the carnival said the increased security made them feel more comfortable.

"I feel very safe here tonight," said attendee Virginia Hodge.

Virginia Roberts, who attended with her grandchildren, said the screening process was respectful.

"We got patted down," Roberts said. "And so we had to leave some stuff in the car."

Ryan Danowski, who attended with his 6-year-old son Henry, said the event appeared more organized this year.

"It's very fun, very safe. Everyone seems to be having a good time," Danowski said.

Police said their goal is to maintain the carnival's family-friendly atmosphere while preventing the types of disturbances seen elsewhere in the region.

"It's a family event and we want to keep it that way," Samalonis said. "So just be respectful."