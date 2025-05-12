South Jersey church carnival closes early after hundreds of kids crowd streets in Bellmawr

South Jersey carnival ends in chaos with unruly crowd of kids and teens

A large crowd of kids and teens led to a night of chaos at a South Jersey church carnival over the weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia was there as a large crowd of juveniles swarmed the streets of Bellmawr Saturday night. Police say they began to gather at the annual St. Joachim Parish carnival around 8:30 p.m. — forcing officials to close down early — and the group peaked at more than 400 people shortly before 10 p.m.

"(They gathered) from here all the way to probably ShopRite, they were everywhere," said neighbor Diane Pumphrey.

Russell McDonnell lives across from the site of the carnival.

"It was crazy ... I've never seen nothing like it in my life," McDonnell said.

McDonnell also said as things escalated, he feared for his safety.

"It was total chaos. I didn't even want to even come out the door, afraid of somebody shooting," McDonnell said.

While police did receive reports of gunshots in the area, they said they did not find any evidence of a shooting. Police say several cars, street signs and the windows of a corner store were damaged.

Surveillance video from the store shows some of the crowd outside.

"When I saw the cameras, it was crazy because I saw a lot of police," the owner said.

The situation was under control by about 11:30 p.m., Bellmawr police said.

In total, three juveniles were arrested at the scene. Despite all that happened, many here say they don't want the actions of a few to ruin it for everyone and they'd like to see the carnival come back.

Two people were injured, including an elderly woman who had a head injury after being knocked over.

Bellmawr police said they are investigating the incident.

In a statement from the Diocese of Camden, the parish said in part, "We believe those involved were not from our immediate community."

"The carnival is a cherished tradition and serves as the largest fundraiser supporting the many ministries of Saint Joachim Parish," the statement said. "Looking ahead, we are committed to working with local officials, community partners, and the New Jersey Legislature to explore solutions that will preserve the joyful spirit of our carnival while ensuring a secure environment for all."