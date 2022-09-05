St. James Smokehouse recalls 4-ounce packages of smoked salmon over listeria concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some smoked salmon is being recalled because it could make you sick. St. James Smokehouse says the 4-ounce packages of salmon could be contaminated with listeria.

So far, no one has gotten sick from eating it.

In the Philadelphia region, the smoked salmon was only sold at stores in New Jersey.

If you purchased this product you should throw it out or return it for a refund.

Click here for more details.