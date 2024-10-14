Watch CBS News
SS United States burglary suspects sought; Philadelphia police provide photos

By Jessica MacAulay

SS United States in Philadelphia burglarized days after agreement to move ship to Florida
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help with identifying multiple suspects who were caught on camera trespassing and burglarizing the historic SS United States earlier this month.

Police say the suspects were caught on video trespassing at Pier 82 where the ship is docked, located at 2205 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard, at around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2. 

Burglary 2205 S Christopher Columbus Blvd DC 24 03 046953 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

In the video above provided by police, the suspects can be seen using the ship's ropes to scale the side of the boat to get on board and deboard. Three hours later, the suspects were caught on camera carrying several items as they left.

It's unclear how the burglars got onto the pier, which is surrounded by fencing. Sources previously told CBS News Philadelphia they believe the suspects might have cut a hole in part of the fence or even possibly came in by boat. 

Sources said once the suspects got onto the boat, they took flashlights and batteries used by the SS United States Conservancy when doing tours. But since the historic ocean liner was stripped long ago, sources said there wasn't anything of value remaining aboard at the time of the burglary.

On Saturday, the SS United States Conservancy ceremonially signed the vessel over to Okaloosa County, Florida, where it will be made into an artificial reef in tandem with a land-based museum.

Police urge anyone who recognizes these suspects to call 911. Tipsters can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

