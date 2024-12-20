Last-minute holiday shoppers head to Pennsylvania mall to find the perfect gifts for loved ones

Holiday shoppers hit Springfield Mall to find gifts for loved ones just days away from Christmas

Time is running out to have anything shipped that will arrive in time for Christmas. For some, that means the only way to get gifts is to go shopping in person.

Last-minute holiday shoppers from across Delaware County descended on the Springfield Mall on Friday.

"I'm always last minute," Tracey Sadler from Chester said. "It just happens like that. I don't really like to shop in stores. I'm usually online."

Sadler bought perfume and clothes for her goddaughter.

"We just have like a lot of graphic T-shirts and stuff like that," Sadler said.

While the mall was busy, the mood was upbeat, with poinsettias and a light-up reindeer. Joan McLaughlin from Glenolden got some clothes for her daughter.

"We got all kinds of stuff," McLaughlin said. "We got leggings and eyelashes."

Most people said that they already got the majority of their Christmas shopping done.

"I'm not procrastinating," Springfield Mall customer Hallston Harris, who bought a sweater for his wife, said. "I actually got all my shopping done. But I'm just getting a few extra things just to have stocking stuffers and stuff like that."

Damon Oliver from Swarthmore is also shopping for his loved ones.

"I got stuff for my wife I can't show you because otherwise, she's going to know," Oliver said.

Sean Thoulouis from was Upper Darby looking for athletic gear.

"This is my dad's Eagles jersey. Go Eagles for sure. I'm about to get him a championship ring right here," Thoulouis said.

He said he came with a game plan in case the mall was crowded, with less than a week left 'til Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.